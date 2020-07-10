BREAKING: Magu Sends Letter To IGP Requesting For Bail

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has asked IGP Adamu Muhammed to gran him bail.

Magu was suspended following an allegation of diverting N39 billion from loots recovered by the antigraft agency.

A petition requesting for his bail was filed by one of his lawyers, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, and addressed the IGP.

The petition dated Friday asked the IGP to grant Magu bail “on self-recognisance”.

Magu was arrested early this week and made to face a panel after the Attornery General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, issued a memo against him.