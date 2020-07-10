BREAKING: Buhari Signs Revised 2020 Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the revised 2020 budget into law, according to Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad.



Ahmad made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle.

“President @MBuhari today at exactly 11:04am, signed into law, the revised N10.8 trillion budget for the year 2020, the revised budget was passed by the National Assembly, last month.”

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari witnessed the signing.

From the National Assembly, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers also witnessed the signing.