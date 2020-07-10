Arteta Gives Opinion On Mourinho Ahead Of EPL Clash

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has given his opinion on Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho, ahead of Arsenal’s showdown with Tottenham labeled ‘the North London derby’.

Both managers will slug it out for the first time on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm) in the Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will be the first time both coaches experience coaching a club in a north London derby as well.

Arsenal drew 2-2 at home to Spurs way back at the start of September in the reverse fixture this season. That was when Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino were still in charge of the respective teams.

Neither club has enjoyed a successful season, with both struggling to even qualify for the Europa League as the Premier League campaign finally nears its end

In a recent interview, Arteta revealed how highly he thinks of two-time Champions League winner and three-time Premier League champion Mourinho.

When asked whether Mourinho was still a world-class manager, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “Absolutely.

“They have had some up and downs, but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club.

“He manages the energy, the momentum and established a really strong culture in a strong football club that does it. And as well, he makes sure that he wins, and he has won in every single club that he has been.

“Obviously the situation, the timing when he arrived, is different than starting a new project right from the summer, but I am sure he will be successful.

“He has always been. He always finds the right way to do it and it will take him a bit of time, but I am sure he will do it.”

Arteta added: “He has a very clear way of playing, a clear way of how he manages games.

“I think clean sheets are obviously a big thing that he wants to do, but his teams – don’t forget – always score a lot of goals. They have been really successful and they have been able to win titles because of that.

“I think in a long period they [Tottenham] have had a lot of injuries. So he hasn’t had the chance to be consistent as well with his team and that’s a big disadvantage that they have.

“I know he has done it. I know people have worked with him and he always finds a way to be successful and I am sure he will do it again.” – LIB