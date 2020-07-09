Van Persie Names Three Players For Ballon d’Or 2020 Award

Former Netherland international, Robin Van Persie has named three players he believes should make the Ballon d’Or 2020 award final list.

The award has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the past 15 years.

However, Van Perie believes other players have performed better than them to be fit enough for the award.

In a tweet, he named the players to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

He tweeted: “@lewy_official, @DeBruyneKev@Sadio Mane.”

Lewandoski has scored 52 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, helping Bayern to win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal while they are still in contention for the Champions League next month.

De Bruyne has scored 11 goals and registered 18 assists for Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

The Belgium international helped Pep Guardiola’s side to win the League Cup, qualify for the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League last 16.

Mane helped to end Liverpool’s 30-year Premier League title drought by scoring 16 times and registering seven assists.

The Senegalese international also won the Club World Cup, but Jurgen Klopp’s men are not in contention for any more trophies this season.