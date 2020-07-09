Solskjaer Speaks On Pogba’s Future At Manchester United

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed optimism that Paul Pogba a will sign a new contract with the club.
Solskjaer recently secured a new deal with Nemanja Matic which boosts his squad that has McTominay already in that position.
With Pog a heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Solskjaer believes the Frenchman will stay as the club builds a team for the future.
“I can’t comment on discussions between players and the club but of course we want to keep the best players.
“We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja, they’re in similar positions but in different stages of their careers – one at the start and one really experienced one.
“We also need players in that mid-range group so hopefully we can do something. I know that since Paul came back from injury he’s looking better and better. He’s just enjoying his football and let’s see where it takes us,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.
