RCCG Suspends Pastor Caught Trying To Sleep With Member’s Wife

Gideon Bakare, a pastor of an Akure branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has been suspended after he was caught trying to sleep with the wife of a member of the church.

Bakare was seen in a viral video begging the family of the woman whom he tried to sleep with.

RCCG spokesman, Olaitan Olubiyi announced his suspension on grounds of adultery and putting the church in bad light.

A statement reads: “The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.

“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.

“The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.

“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.

”Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect.”