Oyedepo’s COVID-19 Healing Claim Is Reckless – Leo Igwe

Leo Igwe, founder of the Humanist Association of Nigeria (HAN) has said that Bishop David Oyedepo’s COVID-19 healing claim through prayer is reckless.
Recall that Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, a.k.a Winners Chapel, on Sunday disclosed that his church had recorded 114 COVID-19 healings.
Reacting to the claims made by the pastor, Igwe said, “His faith healing claim is capable of making people throw caution to the wind, indulge in risky behaviours while believing that their faith would heal them if they contract the virus,” he added.
“There is no evidence that anybody could be healed of coronavirus as Oyedepo. Unfortunately, this faith healing report from Winners’ church was not balanced and did not contain any perspective from the NCDC, or the health ministry, or a public health expert.
“This faith-healing claim has the potential of misleading the public, especially at a time of so much fear, panic, and uncertainty over the spread and cure of COVID-19.
“The lockdown has adversely affected the religious market. But the way to get the authorities to lift the ban on public gathering in churches is not to spread lies and misinformation about COVID-19 as Oyedepo has done.
“COVID-19 constitutes a public health challenge, and church leaders should be mindful of the claims that they make.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.