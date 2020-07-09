Osinbajo Tells IGP To Investigate Claim Of N4 billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed, to investigate the source of the allegation that he received N4 billion from Ibrahim Magu, the suspended EFCC acting chairman.
The report surfaced yesterday alleging that Osinbajo ordered Magu to release N4 billion to him from the N39 billion recovered loot in his possession.
The report has since been described by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, as a baseless fabrication.
The vice president has now called for a probe into the publication.
“On the 8th of July 2020, Mr Ude wrote and published on his website www.pointblanknews.com materials/stories which are criminally defamatory of our client. We have the instructions of our client that the said publications are injuriously false in every respect.”
The vice president also called for criminal charges against Mr Ude.
