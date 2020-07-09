Osinbajo Denies N4b From Magu, Calls It A Fabrication

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied claims which says that he received N4 billion from the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu is said to have embezzled N39 billion of recovered loots from which he released N4 billion to Osinbajo who allegedly requested for it.

This has been described as a baseless fabrication by the vice president’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect,” his statement read.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.”