Ondo Lawmakers Dissociate Self From Impeachment Of Deputy Gov

Some lawmakers in the Info State House of Assembly have dissociated themselves from the plan to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmakers issued a letter to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, requesting that he operates under the rule of law in the case at hand.

Those who issued the letter are Iroju Ogundeji (Deputy Speaker), Hon. Jamiu Sulaiman Maito, Hon. Rasheed Olalekan Elegbeleye, Hon. Tomide Leonard Akinribido, Hon. Samuel Edamisan Ademola, Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomewo, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, Hon. Adewale Williams Adewinle and Hon. Torhukerhijo Success.

They stated that the impeachment noticed signed by 14 out of 26 lawmakers failed to meet the two-thirds majority required for such.

A letter reads: “Kindly be informed that Nine (9) underlisted elected Honourable Members of Ondo State House of Assembly have duly disassociated ourselves from the ongoing impeachment process of the Deputy Governor, H.E (HON) Agboola Afred Ajayi in a letter dated 7th July, 2020, to the clerk and the Rt Honourable Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly herewith attached.

“We want to state and confirm to your good office that we maintain our stand by dissociating ourselves from the impeachment process. We are not in support of the impeachment based on our personal conviction.

“We are rest assured that your lordship will uphold section 188 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) particularly section 188 (3)(4)(5)-(11)

“It is equally worthy of note that the total membership of Ondo State House of Assembly is (26) twenty six in which the 2/3 is 18, AND THIS REMAINS THE CONSTITUTIONALLY REQUIRED NUMBER IRRESPECTIVE OF ANY ARBITRARY SUSPENSION

“We are writing to call your attention to the fact that all or some of us who are signatories to this letter may be suspended in order to circumvent the provision of the Constitution of Nigeria, which we all swore to uphold and protect, including your honourable Lordship, as this will be contrary to the laws of the land”.

Some of the lawmakers who failed to agree to the impeachment have been suspended by the house.