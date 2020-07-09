Nigeria To Evacuate 15 Citizens Stranded In Europe

The Federal Government has commenced the evacuation of another batch of 15 Nigerians stranded in Europe, according to reports.



The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this on Thursday via its Twitter handle.

As of 11am, the commission said the evacuees would depart the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris via an Air France flight to Nigeria and Cotonou, Benin Republic.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">BREAKING<br>Evacuation Update<br><br>Another 15 Stranded Nigerians in France, Germany and Netherlands will depart citizenM Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris via <a href="https://twitter.com/airfrance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@airfrance</a> flight to Nigeria and Cotonou at 11:30 a.m to Murtala Muhammed Int'l Airport Lagos today 9th of July, 2020<br>1/2 <a href="https://t.co/rSl3VQr2vY">pic.twitter.com/rSl3VQr2vY</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href="https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1281166739259240448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 9, 2020</a></blockquote>