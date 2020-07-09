Lagos Government Comments On White Substance In Anthony Village

The Lagos State Government has commented on the viral video about a foamy substance surging through Anthony Village on Wednesday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Gboyega Akosile, while addressing the situation in a tweet on Thursday said that the foamy substance came from blanketing of an entire scene of an accident.

Akosile said that the Lagos State Fire service carried out the blanketing process as a result of content leakage (Black oil) from a container which fell around the area. It was carried out to prevent a secondary incident.

He said, “Situation Report. Vehicular incident around Anthony Village, Lagos.

“The attention of the agency has been drawn to videos circulating concerning some streets in Anthony Village.

“Earlier today, there was a vehicular incident involving a lone articulated truck with registration number AAA 235-XW conveying a loaded double 20ft container.

“It appeared to have lost control while in motion resulting in the obstruction of vehicular movement on the main carriage way.

“Blanketing of the entire scene of incident was carried out by the Lagos State Fire service as a result of the content leakage from the container (Black oil) to prevent any secondary incident.

“The reaction from this blanketing is what has led to the appearance of “snow/foam” in the aforementioned area. A full scale operation comprising LASEPA, LASEMA, LASTMA, LAGOS FIRE SERVICE and NIGERIA POLICE have retrieved the container and cordoned it off the street.

“Further Investigation by LASEPA is ongoing to determine the nature of the chemical being transported in the container.

“Any additional corrective action required will then be carried out.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the operation and are working to prevent secondary damage and to mitigate any further environmental challenges caused by the initial spill and the cleanup operation.

“That being said, we can confirm that no residents are trapped in their homes and plead for all affected persons to exercise patience and due caution.”