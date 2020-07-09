Hushpuppi Is Not Guilty, He’s Into Real Estate – Lawyer

Gal Pissetzky, the legal representative of arrested Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi, has said that his client is into Real Estate and not guilty of charges against him.

Hushpuppi is accused of defrauding 1.9 million people and made N168 billion along with his gang members who were all arrested in Dubai.

The FBI revealed that he stands 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges leveled against him.

The FBI affidavit read in part, “Abbas and others further conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from other fraudulent schemes and computer intrusions, including one scheme to steal £100 million (approximately $124 million) from an English Premier League soccer club.”

Speaking with Forbes, his legal representative said his client is “Absolutely not guilty of (the) charges they are accusing him of,” adding, “(he) was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

Asked how Abbas paid for his lifestyle, Pissetzky said, “He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement … (he’s) an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”