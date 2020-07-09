Espanyol President Takes Blame For Club’s Relegation

Espanyol president Chen Yansheng says fans should hold him responsible for their relegation from Spanish top-tier league, La Liga.

Defeat to Barcelona yesterday confirmed Espanyol are down and will play in the Segunda Division next season.

In an open letter, Chen declared: “Dear perica fans, the biggest responsibility for the bad sporting result of this season is mine. So I want to express my sincere and deep apologies to the fans and supporters who support and care about the team.

“For this reason, we must carry out a deep self-criticism and reflection. At the same time, we will strongly promote the constant development of the club. We trust that through efforts that will not stop and hard work, the club will return to the highest category, the place that by history, it deserves to be.” [Tribal Football]