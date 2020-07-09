COVID-19 Has Killed More People In Africa Than Ebola – WHO

The World Health Organization, WHO, has said that the number of people who have been killed by COVID-19 in Africa has surpassed the death toll of Ebola.

The record of 11,308 deaths from Ebola was surpassed by COVID-19 which is still growing in confirmed cases and number of deaths.

Confirming the development, WHO’s regional office for Africa in Congo said that COVID-19 has recorded 11,959 deaths with 500,000 confirmed cases in the past five months.

“Cases have become more than double in 22 countries in the region over the past month. Nearly two-thirds of countries are experiencing community transmission,” the update read.

Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Egypt and Ghana account for 42 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa.