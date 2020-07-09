COVID-19 Complications Kill Popular Ondo Doctor

A popular medical doctor in Ondo State, Dr. Timothy Adeyeri has died as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to reports.

Dr. Adeyeri who was the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Shekinah Hospital in Alagbaka Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital gave up the ghost on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, in Owo.

The doctor’s death came seven days after the Commissioner for Health in the state also died of complications from COVID-19.

The doctor was said to have been battling underlying illness before he contracted the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, most of the staff of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, have also tested positive for the ravaging virus, DAILY POST quoted a top source within the Alagbaka Government House.

According to the source, the results of the affected staffers of the First Lady were received very late on Wednesday night.

Recall that, the governor’s wife had last week tested positive for the virus.