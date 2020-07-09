Court Remands 30-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Murder, Armed Robbery

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, remanded a 30-year-old man at the Correctional Centre over alleged armed robbery and murder.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, made the order pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The matter was adjourned until July 30 for mention.

The defendant, Kehinde Oke, whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of armed robbery and murder.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offence ‎on or about Jan. 1 at Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said Oke committed the offence of armed robbery and in the process murdered a 92-year-old man, Mr Ayorinde Ayeni.

“The accused, before he murdered the 92-year-old man, robbed him of the sum of N300,000 and properties valued at N1.2 million,’’ he told the court.

According to Leramo, the accused entered the house of late Ayeni, demanded money from him, stole his properties and killed him.

“The accused was arrested when he was trying to sell off some of the properties he stole from late Ayeni,’’ he said.

Leramo said the offences contravenes section 402 (2) and 319 of the Ekiti State Criminal Code Cap C66, Ekiti State 2012. (NAN)