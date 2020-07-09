Buhari Sends Condolence To Ivory Coast Over PM Coulibaly’s Demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to Ivory Coast over the demise of its of Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

In a message of condolence, signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu and addressed to President Alassane Ouattara and the government and people of Cote d ‘Ivoire, President Buhari said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a c meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African sub-region which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

”His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomize the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through.

”May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people, ” President Buhari said.