$9.7 million, £74,000 Found In My House Were Gifts – Former NNPC GMD

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has said that the cash which were seized from him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, were gifts he received after he left office.

Yakubu who served as GMD between 2012 and 2014 had $9.7 million and £74,000 seized from his house in Kaduna by the EFCC.

Speaking before a Federal High Court where he was arraigned, Yakubu stated that 98 percent of the cash were gotten as gift.

“The money was not received in bulk but in tranches of not more than $10,000 and not more than £5,000. And a substantial part of the money was given to me after I left office.

“And it was given to me on the occasions of birthdays, thanksgiving services, weddings of my daughters and other celebrations that I hosted after leaving office,” he said.

The case has now been adjourned till July 22.