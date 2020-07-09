104 Bandits Killed By Nigerian Troops In Katsina, Zamfara

At least 104 bandits were killed by the Nigerian troops in Katsina and Zamfara states in the month of June, the Defence Headquarters has said.

According to the DHQ, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji recovered 367 cows and 184 sheep.

It disclosed that 46 of the hoodlums were neutralised at Yargamji village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday.

Giving an update on the ongoing military operations in different parts of the country during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the troops also killed 92 Boko Haram insurgents and recovered assorted weapons.

He stated, “These successes recorded within the period is evident of the troops’ determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedevilling the North-West zone. Interestingly, a total of 104 bandits were eliminated from this zone of the country during the period under review.”

Enenche noted that between June 2 and 3, 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out airstrikes on the fringes of Sambisa Forest which he said resulted in the obliteration of Boko Haram structures used as a meeting venue at Mainyakare village.

“Furthermore, 17 BHT/ISWAP criminals were killed by troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on July 7. A total number of 92 enemies of our country were eliminated in the North-East zone within the period under review, “ the Coordinator stated.

According to him, the operatives also rescued four herders from suspected militias in Dong village in the Bassa LGA of Plateau State on July 5, adding that three notorious armed robbers were nabbed during a raid at Jenta Maskeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA.

“The robbers-Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, 2 mobile phones, and one dummy pistol,” Enenche disclosed. [The Punch]