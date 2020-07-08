Your Dollars Won’t Help You Win Edo State – Wike Tells Ganduje

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the dollars of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State will not help him win the Edo State governorship election.

This was after Ganduje said that Wike who has been appointed the chairman of the PDP campaign council for the Edo election will be placed in an isolation center.

Ganduje said, “Nobody can intimidate us in this election. Yesterday, I was told and today I read on the pages of newspapers that one Governor Ganduje said that he is going to isolate me until the election is over. If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated?”.

In reaction to the comment by Ganduje who is the chairman of the APC campaign council for Edo election, Wike said: “A man who pockets dollars in babanriga (flowing gown) from contractors is not isolated and you say that me should be isolated. In this country, where are we heading to?

“Let me tell you why they (APC) made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council; it is because of the dollars they saw. But for dollars, Ganduje could not have been made the chairman of the campaign council.

“But what he doesn’t understand is that we are from the Niger Delta; we shall chop his dollar and we will chop him to a coma. So, Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party.”