Yahaya Bello Swears-In New Chief Judge In Kogi State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sworn-in Henry Olusuyi as the new chief judge of the state.

Olusuyi’s appointment comes just a week after the death of his predecessor, Nasir Ajanah, who died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagwalada, federal capital territory (FCT).

The dignitaries present at the swearing-in event which took place at the government house in Lokoja include Edward Onoja, deputy governor, and Matthew Kolawole, speaker of the state house of assembly.

Olusuyi has served as chairman of the Akwa Ibom state election petitions tribunal (2007), and chairman, election petitions tribunal in Rivers state (2008).

The governor also sworn-in Bayo Olowosegun as the acting president of the state’s customary court of appeal.