Why Juventus Lost 4-2 To AC Milan – Maurizio Sarri

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri has said that his side lost 4-2 to AC Milan in the Serie A because they only played well under 60 minutes of the game.

Goals from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus the lead which was lost after AC Milan came back with three goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic.

The loss blew Juventus’ chance of extending their lead at the top of the table to ten points.

“I think our first 60 minutes were world-class. We were in total control and had this blackout,” Sarri told DAZN.

“There is not even much use thinking too much about it, because we have another game in three days.

“It is usually not even possible to find the reasons for these inexplicable blackouts.”

Sarri added: “Sitting here trying to over-analyse it or put ourselves on trial could be counter-productive and make us lose all the good work we have done so far.

“It is completely different from the defeats against Verona and Napoli, so we have to focus on the next match. This’s a team that has excellent football in its capabilities, and that is what we need to build on.”