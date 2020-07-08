We Don’t Want It To Collapse – Ministry Speaks On Suspending Third Mainland Bridge

The Ministry of Works has said that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has to be repaired as planned to avert a case of collapse.

This was disclosed by the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, in reaction to cries from Lagosians about the plan to suspend the bridge for six months.

Popoola said that the first three months will concentrate on work on the section of the bridge from Lagos Island into the mainland. The next three months will see work done on the section from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island.

“We don’t want the bridge to collapse. We want to replace worn out components and joints. The bridge will be partially closed and there will be diversion of traffic from midnight to 1pm every morning for movement from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island only on the Lagos Island bound lane while from 1pm to midnight, it will be Lagos Island to Oworonsoki traffic only on the Lagos Island bound lane.

“This will be in place for three months for the repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane,” he said

Popoola added that the second phase of work on the bridge will last for three months.

“Motorists are advised to also ply the alternative routes of Carter Bridge through Iddo to Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonsoki, or from Ijora through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road,” he said.