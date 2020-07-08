We Are Holding Talks With UN On Referendum – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have said that it is holding talks with the United Nations towards holding a referendum for secession from Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who said that efforts are being made towards a referendum.

He also revealed that it will be conducted in Biafra and that everyone will be allowed to vote according to their conscience.

A statement reads: “It is quite clear and understandable to every citizen of Biafra and indeed the entire world that we need a referendum, where the people will exercise their right on whether or not they want self-rule or continued existence within Nigeria.

“A UN-supervised referendum is a must and a right for every human being in Nigeria to unequivocally state where they wish to belong.

“We in IPOB and Biafrans, in general, expect the United Nations to supervise this referendum, which will enable even those living beyond the boundaries of Biafra to equally determine their own fate. We want freedom for all, not just for Biafrans alone.”

“IPOB is making frantic efforts to ensure that this happens in the shortest possible time. We are not going to force or intimidate anyone or tribe because the will of the people is sacrosanct and must be respected. Each individual will be allowed to decide where he or she wishes to belong.”