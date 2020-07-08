Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted that they may not sign any player this summer, as the transfer window draws closer.

According to Klopp, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic could hinder the club’s transfer plans this summer, despite strong link to Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

He said: “Are there players out there on the market who could help us as well? Probably, yes. This is the challenge for us, to improve a really good football team.

“But the time is a challenge as well. Nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for us, for all of us, so how can we make really expensive decisions about how we will deal with it?

“This team is how it is but that doesn’t mean we will not strengthen, we do want to strengthen.

“If we have to and we have the opportunity and we have the financial resources then it will always happen and we will always try.

“But at the moment it’s really, really a difficult time and this team makes pressure on each other by themselves internally. Training quality is really important and high.

“This is a difficult year for all football clubs in the world and I don’t think it’s a time where we talk about transfers like the rest around us did not happen.”

Tribal Football