Senate Holds Valedictory Session In Honour Of Late Osinowo

A valedictory session in honour of the late Adebayo Osinowo representing Lagos East took place on Wednesday in the Senate.

Channels TV reports that family members and friends of the late Senator converged on the Senate chamber to pay their last respects even as lawmakers eulogised him.

Some also described him as a bridge-builder and a consummate politician.

Senator Osinowo died on June 15 in Lagos from coronavirus complications at the age of 64.

He was a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The late lawmaker was elected into the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 23, during the last general elections.

Until his death, he served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Investment.