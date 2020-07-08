Nigeria Records 503 New COVID-19 Cases – NCDC

At least 503 new cases of coronavirus have been announced on Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter page.

According to the NCDC, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 29,879.

It added that 12,108 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery while 669 associated deaths have been reported.

The breakdown of the newly recorded cases: “Lagos – 153, Ondo – 76, Edo – 54, FCT – 41, Enugu – 37, Rivers – 30, Benue – 24, Osun – 20, Kaduna – 15, Kwara – 13, Abia – 9, Borno – 8, Plateau – 6, Taraba – 5, Ogun – 3, Kano – 3, Kebbi – 2, Nasarawa – 2, Bayelsa – 1, and Gombe – 1.”

