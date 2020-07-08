Mohammed Umar Named Acting EFCC Chairman After Magu Suspension

Mohammed Umar has been named as the replacement of Ibrahim Magu who was yesterday suspended as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following allegations of misappropriation of recovered loots.

The allegations were detailed in a memo by the Attorney General of the Federal, AGF Abubakar Malami.

This led to his arrest after which he was made to face a panel in Abuja which was led by Ayo Salami, a former president of the court of appeal.

Mohammed Umar who has immediately resumed duty was the former director of operations of the agency.