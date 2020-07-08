Magu’s Houses In Abuja Ransacked By Security Operatives

Two Abuja residences of embattled boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have been ransacked by security agents.

Magu was yesterday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following allegation of diverting loots which were recovered from corruption.

His houses in Karu and Maitama were stormed by operatives of State Security Service and riot policemen.

Magu’s suspension came after he was arrested and made to face a panel headed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS).

A memo against him which was filed by Malami contains 22 allegations.