Magu Never Gave Me N4bn, VP Osinbajo Responds

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has denied receiving the sum of N4bn from ex-acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.



Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to release some of the recovered loot.

But reacting, a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, on Wednesday, described the report as fake news.

He explained that Osinbajo has never been involved in such shady activities.

He said, “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.