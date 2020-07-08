Magu And His Boys Run EFCC Like A Cult – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu ani has accused Ibrahim Magu, the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of running the agency like a cult.

Magu was yesterday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari after he was accused of diverting loots recovered from corruption.

In reaction, Shehu Sani said that the antigraft agency has some cruel officers who have the backing of their boss Magu.

“Contrary to the facade you see from the outside, the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad,” he said.

“They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss. The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution, blackmail, frame ups and cruelty.

“The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss. Until they are rooted out from the agency also, I believe a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the so-called anti-corruption agency.”

Shehu Sani is currently being prosecuted by the EFCC on a two-count of bribery.