Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Has Passed On

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast’s prime minister has died, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
He was the ruling party’s candidate for the October presidential election.
Gon Coulibaly, 61, became unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was evacuated to a hospital where he passed away, Ouattara said.
He was handpicked as the ruling RHDP party’s candidate in March, and had returned to the country on July 2 after a prolonged stay in France to undergo a heart exam and rest. He had heart surgery in 2012.
