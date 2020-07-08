IPOB Turns To UN To Help Secure Referendum For Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group are in talks with the United Nations to hold a referendum for a sovereign state of Biafra.

In a statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group claimed that they were making efforts to ensure the referendum which will be organized by the UN will take place soon.

According to Powerful, the referendum would be peaceful, and that everybody that lives within ‘Biafra territory’ would vote according to their conscience, calling a UN-supervised referendum ‘a must’

He said, “It is quite clear and understandable to every citizen of Biafra and indeed the entire world that we need a referendum, where the people will exercise their right on whether or not they want self-rule or continued existence within Nigeria.

“A UN-supervised referendum is a must and a right for every human being in Nigeria to unequivocally state where they wish to belong.

“We in IPOB and Biafrans, in general, expect the United Nations to supervise this referendum, which will enable even those living beyond the boundaries of Biafra to equally determine their own fate. We want freedom for all, not just for Biafrans alone.”