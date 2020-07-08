I Wrote A Letter To Warn Osinbajo About Magu – Ozekhome

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome has revealed that he warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo about the embattled EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday suspended Magu as acting chairman of the antigraft agency.

This was after he was arrested and probed by a panel over allegations of diverting recovered loots abroad through a third party.

Reacting to the development, Ozekhome said he wrote a letter to Osinbajo who was then Acting President in 2017 to warn him of Magu’s activities.

He said, “I wrote a public letter in 2017, to the then acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at a time his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, was sick on a London hospital bed.

“I complained bitterly, with facts, figures and data, that recovered looted funds and property, were being re-looted by the Magu-led team, who were supposed to keep the gate of our commonwealth.”

Ozekhome revealed that his letter got no response from Osinbajo. He also said that he confronted Magu face-to-face about his activities.