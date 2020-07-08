Former Senator, Shehu Sani, Reacts To Magu’s Suspension

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
Recall that Magu, after an interrogation by the presidency was suspended on Tuesday, July 7.
In a Facebook post, the former senator representing Kaduna central accused Magu of running a “cult” in the agency.
Sani alleged that the select team of ”vicious and cruel” officers known as “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad”, operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.
Sani wrote;
Contrary to the facade you see from the Outside,the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad”:They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operates exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution,blackmail,frame ups and cruelty.The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss.Until they are rooted out from the agency also.I believe a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the so called anti corruption agency.!
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.