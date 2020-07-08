Former Senator, Shehu Sani, Reacts To Magu’s Suspension

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Recall that Magu, after an interrogation by the presidency was suspended on Tuesday, July 7.

In a Facebook post, the former senator representing Kaduna central accused Magu of running a “cult” in the agency.

Sani alleged that the select team of ”vicious and cruel” officers known as “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad”, operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.

Sani wrote;