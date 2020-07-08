Falana Slams EFCC Over Probe Of Acting Chairman Magu

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has a question mark over the probe of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The legal practitioner disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily hours after Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even though Mr Ibrahim Magu is presumed innocent of all the allegations levelled against him, it is an anti-climax for an anti-corruption zar to be linked to a miasmal of corrupt practices.

“No doubt the fate that has befallen Magu so far, for me it is indeed a moral disaster on the anti-corruption crusade. Therefore, the ongoing investigation should be a wake-up call on the Federal Government to embark on a comprehensive cleaning exercise. Otherwise, the investigation will be a selective exercise in futility.

“The Federal Government owes the public duty, particularly that institution if it is confirmed that Mr Magu has been asked to step aside. There has to be a follow-up of the law establishing the agency, the top-most officer in the agency should be asked to act for him,” he said.

Falana went on to advise the Federal Government against nominating someone from within EFCC should Magu be removed from his position.

This he says will enable hi speedy confirmation by the National Assembly.