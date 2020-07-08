Enough Is Enough, Reopen Churches – CAN Tells Governors

The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, has ordered all governors to reopen churches that have been closed since a ban on worship centers was declared due to COVID-19.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle elements the continued closure by the government of Ogun and Lagos States despite the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 ordering all states to reopen worship centers.

According to him, the reason for the closure is no longer justifiable because other sectors have been allowed to operate.

He said, “With the sudden emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, at all levels, agreed with the government on the need to close down the places of worship, economy, schools and every other facet of life.

“But with the reopening of the economy, especially the markets (both organised and the unorganised markets) along with the plan to reopen airports and schools, the closure of churches anywhere in the country is no longer tenable and acceptable.

“In what way are the opened and roadside markets more organised than the church which warranted their opening? Is it not our members in the places of worship that do go to markets and other sectors opened?

“Why are they allowed to go to markets and disallowed from going to places of worship? Is it because the marketers cannot contract the virus in the markets and airports?

“It is our opinion that while the government and other relevant stakeholders are working hard to get a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church too has a role to play by seeking for divine solutions as well.

“CAN appeals to Lagos, Ogun, and other state governments, where churches are still under lockdown, to relax it for God’s sake.

“As much as we believe that COVID-19 deserves attention, it is our belief that the affected state governments would not turn a deaf ear to our quest, but allow worship to return to places of worship.”