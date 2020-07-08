Daddy Freeze Condemns Demolition Of Church Of Satan in Abia State

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the demolition of the church of satan by a group of angry youths in Abia State.

Its founder, Ifekwe Udo was arrested by security operatives on allegation of child trafficking, lockdown violation and others.

Daddy Freeze who took to social media to sympathize with the founder said that “Christ did not destroy a single shrine in his life”.

His statement reads: “I think it is totally wrong to worship Satan. Demolish his building? Is this really democracy? When Gov. Wike demolished a man’s property for violating the lockdown were you not all shouting?

“I heard he was allegedly arrested for child trafficking, violating lockdown and other crimes, as well as terrorizing the community. Good, if this is true. I appreciate the police in this regard.

“But by the way, many of you in Churches with your white Jesus and die by fire wickedness are actually worshipping Satan, who has demolished your churches?

“Preach to him, show him the light and true love of Christ! Bringing down his church would only attract public sympathy to him.

“Christ did not destroy a single shrine in his life, instead he went into the church with a cane to flog the thieves.

“You want to drive Satan out? Do what Christ did, go into the church with a cane, the scriptures say judgement must begin in the church.

“After you have cleansed the church of the witchcraft, idolatry, mammon worship and thievery, only then can you proceed to the shrines.

“And don’t forget, Satan disguises as an angel of light, not this buffoonery”.