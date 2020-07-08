BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Majority Leader Resigns

The Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Jamiu Maito has resigned today amid crisis rocking the state’s assembly.
Maito’s letter of resignation was read by the Clerk of the House, Mr Bode Adeyelu, during the plenary session on Wednesday.
Details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.