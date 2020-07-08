BREAKING: Deputy Speaker Of Ondo House Of Assembly Suspended

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the Deputy Speaker Iroju Ogundeji.
Also suspended by the House during plenary today is Hon. Adewale Williams.
Ogundeji and Williams were suspended for unruly behaviour.
This was after they failed to sign the impeachment notice which was served to the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.
More details later…
