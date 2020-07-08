Barcelona President Has No Regret For Sacking Valverde

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists he doesn’t regret sacking Ernesto Valverde while maintaining that Setien is the right man for the club.

Valverde was dumped with Barca top of the LaLiga table and replaced by Quique Setien, who has the team trailing leaders Real Madrid by four points.

But Bartomeu told RAC1: “Whatever happens he (Setien) will continue. I am rather happy with the evolution that we demonstrated during these matches despite the draw results. During the last two meetings, I saw a better image and I hope that it will continue.

“If we don’t win La Liga, there will still be the Champions League. I do not regret having fired Valverde. We had to give back to the team and the locker room. Setién is an ardent defender of the Barça model and has the right DNA for the club.

“He brought a new era and new ideas. He works hard.”

