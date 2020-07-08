Armed Bandits Kill Army Captain, Kidnaps Wife, Mother

An Army Captain identified as GSM Abubakar has been shot dead by bandits who attacked him and some members of his family along the Okene-Lokoja highway.
The Nation reported that the army captain who was attached to 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo Barracks in Lagos and with army number N/13600, was travelling in his Honda Accord car when he ran into a blockade mounted by the armed bandits.
It was alleged that he was travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State, to participate in the 2020 junior officers course.
He died at the scene after being shot by the bandits who subsequently abducted his mother and wife. Other officers travelling in other vehicles behind him narrowly escaped the attack as they maneuvred and sped away from the scene.
Family of the deceased claimed his corpse on Tuesday, July 7, after it was deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.