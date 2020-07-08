Armed Bandits Kill Army Captain, Kidnaps Wife, Mother

An Army Captain identified as GSM Abubakar has been shot dead by bandits who attacked him and some members of his family along the Okene-Lokoja highway.

The Nation reported that the army captain who was attached to 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo Barracks in Lagos and with army number N/13600, was travelling in his Honda Accord car when he ran into a blockade mounted by the armed bandits.

It was alleged that he was travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State, to participate in the 2020 junior officers course.

He died at the scene after being shot by the bandits who subsequently abducted his mother and wife. Other officers travelling in other vehicles behind him narrowly escaped the attack as they maneuvred and sped away from the scene.

Family of the deceased claimed his corpse on Tuesday, July 7, after it was deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Lokoja.