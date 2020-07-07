Sarri Attempting To Lure Jorginho To Juve For Third Stint

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is ready to push for a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho having worked together on two separate occasions.

TuttoSport says Juve are plotting a summer swoop for the Italian midfielder.

Chelsea paid Napoli a hefty £57million when landing the playmaker in 2018, and would reportedly only listen to bids above £45million this time around.

He was brought to West London by Sarri himself, but the Italian boss jumped ship at the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge, replacing Massimiliano Allegri as Bianconeri manager.

The midfield maestro was even accused of being Sarri’s “teacher’s pet” after seemingly becoming untouchable in the starting XI and is said to still hold a place in his old gaffer’s heart.

Since the top-flight’s restart, Jorginho has been stuck on the bench and is yet to clock up any appearances.

