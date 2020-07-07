President Jair Bolsonaro Of Brazil Tests Positive For COVID-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus during a live broadcast.
He, however, said to the press that he was feeling “perfectly well” and had only mild symptoms.
The far-right leader has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting containment measures and minimizing the risk of the virus, which has killed 65,000 people in the South American giant and infected 1.6 million.
AFP
