Presidency Reveals Why Suspended EFFC Boss Magu Was Interrogated

The Presidency has revealed the reason for the interrogation of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A presidency source who spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday said that they needed Magu to clear himself.

NAN quoted the source as saying the probe of the anti-graft boss was an affirmation that nobody under “the present administration is above scrutiny’’.

He maintained that the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The source affirmed that the holder of an elevated office such as the chairman of the EFCC must be above suspicion.

He assured that the Buhari administration will not prejudge anyone as it can be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

The source said the panel investigating allegations against Magu has been

“sitting for some weeks”.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is an inalienable part of democracy. In such an elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment – absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”