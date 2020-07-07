Police Confirms Release Of Delta NLC Chairman After Abduction

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the released of kidnapped Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Delta State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku.

The state’s NLC boss was abducted around 8pm on Saturday while driving out of his house behind Immigration office along Ibusa/Asaba road, Asaba, the Delta State capital, was set free on Monday by his abductors.

Although Inuwas said that he was not aware of any payment of ransom, sources close to the NLC says otherwise.

The Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Innocent Ofoyade, noted that Ofobruku was released on Monday night

He said, “Yes, we thank God that our chairman was released yesterday night, we are grateful to the state government, the police, vigilante group and all those who show concerned.

Ofoyade said, “ransom was paid but it is an undisclosed amount, and as I speak to you now, he is receiving treatment because he was injured at the process”

Inuwa, however, said, “We give glory to God for his released, to the best of my knowledge, no amount was paid.”

The police boss stressed that the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the suspects.