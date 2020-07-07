NCDC Announces 575 New COVID-19 Cases As Tool Rises Above 29,000

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections (COVID-19), on Monday, surpassed 29,000 cases as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 575 new confirmed cases.
The NCDC said on its official twitter handle, late Monday that the total number of infections from the virus has risen to 29,286 in the country.
“Till date, 29,286 cases have been confirmed, 11,828 cases have been discharged and 654 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,’’ it tweeted.
The agency said that the 575 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos(123), FCT(100), Delta(58), Edo(52), Ogun(42), Katsina(24), Bayelsa(23), Rivers(22), Borno(19) and Plateau(18)
Others are Ondo(18), Oyo(17), Kwara(15), Osun(13), Enugu(9), Nasarawa (7), Abia(6), Cross River(5), Kaduna(3) and Ekiti(1).
