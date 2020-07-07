ICE To Deport Foreign Students If US Schools Switch To Online Courses

The US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, ICE, has announced that foreign students are likely to be deported if schools switch to online courses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which is run by ICE.

“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” a news release said.

“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”