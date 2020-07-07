Ex-Oyo SSG, Abegunde, Distances Self From Defection To PDP

The immediate former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Sunday Abegunde, on Tuesday said he has no intention to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Abegunde resigned his appointment on Monday, alleging that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu maltreated him while he served.

The former SSG, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday, said his resignation had not translated to defection, maintaining that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, ” Even though I have resigned, I am not defecting to the PDP, I remain a loyal member of the APC.” [The Punch]